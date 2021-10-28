Redivider Blockchain Sponsors Kollidescope, Tampa Innovation Partnership’s Live Metaverse Event at RITHM@Uptown, Tonight
Redivider Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining data center investment fund, sponsors the upcoming live event featuring NFT, crypto, and metaverse leaders.
Delivering innovation comes from experimentation and the constant pursuit of new frontiers. We look forward to the community coming together at Kollidescope to advance the metaverse technology.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redivider Blockchain Opportunity Zone Fund ("Redivider"), an investment fund launching data centers throughout US Opportunity Zones, announces today that it is the presenting sponsor for Kollidescope. This metaverse community-building event directly follows Tampa !p's 7th Annual Innovation Gathering at Tampa's Uptown Community & Innovation Quarter. The party will kick off at 7:30 pm in LOOK theater No. 10 tonight, October 28th.
— Tom Frazier, CEO of Redivider
This genesis event will be packed with innovators and investors in the building blocks of the Metaverse – blockchain, crypto, digital assets, e-sports, AI, machine learning, AR, XR, VR, and immersive arts & tech. Kollidescope encourages your exploration of these technologies and is a precursor to other upcoming blockchain and metaverse events. "Events like Kollidescope bring a missing piece to the metaverse puzzle here in Florida." Said Rafael Mojden of the Norstar Group, who is flying in for the event.
"We could not think of a better presenting sponsor than Redivider Blockchain, the largest digital asset mining Opportunity Zone fund in the US. We extend our sincerest thanks to the Redivider team for its support and look forward to finding ways to work together in Tampa's Uptown Innovation District Opportunity Zone." – Matthew Bowen, Kollidescope organizer.
As a celebration, Kollidescope was inspired by RITHM@Uptown – the mixed-use, urban innovation village adjacent to the USF campus and one of Florida's largest Medical Research Districts. The 1.4 million-square-foot University Mall facility, now an innovation incubator and tech accelerator, should welcome 3.5 million visitors this year as a live-work-play, arts & sciences research playground, and city center.
ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITY ZONE FUND
Redivider is raising capital to invest in a qualified opportunity zone business that will offer computing leases and hosting services to the Bitcoin mining industry and, to the extent permitted by the opportunity zone rules, to invest in related high-growth businesses. Using the radical tax breaks available through the Opportunity Zone tax incentive, Redivider's investors may be able to defer capital gains tax on realized gains timely invested in the fund and eliminate capital gains taxes on the appreciation of fund investments held for ten years. The tax incentive presents a unique opportunity for investors in various sectors, including real estate, corporate disposition, and even cryptocurrency.
