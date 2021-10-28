Adhesive Film Market Growth Is Forecast To Reach Usd 84.68 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Adhesive Film Market Size – USD 56.23 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends-Emergence of lightweight vehicles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from end use industries

The Global adhesive film market is estimated to reach USD 84.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of these films increases the shelf life of materials and growing demand from the medical industry due to its features, including higher UV light, temperature resistance, and others. Furthermore, developing e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and consumer durables industries are anticipated to drive global market growth. Also, increasing demand from emerging economies is an additional factor expected to drive global market growth. Expanding packaging applications, especially in the food & beverages industry, is expected to stimulate the adhesive films market over the forecast period. The frozen food industry has been the dominant consumer over the past few years. These are used to link a paper with the plastics or cardboard presenting the desired information. Improvement in frozen food demand owing to hectic lifestyles and increase in consumer spending volume is expected to drive adhesive films market growth.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global adhesive film market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global adhesive film market.

The Key players in the Adhesive Film Market include 3M Company, UPM-Kymmene OYJ, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexibles, Toray Industries, Mondi Group, Coveris, and Ester Industries.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The adhesive film market is estimated to reach USD 84.68 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The tape applications account for the largest share of 46.7% of the market in 2018.

Increasing application of adhesive tapes in several industries such as electrical & electronics, healthcare, and building & construction is rising the growth of the adhesive film tapes market.

The electrical & electronics end-user segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

3M Company invested USD 1.8 billion in 2015, to improve its five business segments, specifically, Safety and Graphics, Consumer Industrial, Health Care, and Electronics and Energy. The company intends to develop the products portfolio of adhesive tapes to satisfy the increasing demand from several regions.

Adhesive films are utilized in the electrical & electronics industries to hold down industry warning labels, protecting insulation wrap, and information labels. Furthermore, adhesive film-based tapes are being used in the production of various consumer electronics devices, such as mobile phones and cameras. Growing demand for such adhesive film-based labels, tapes, and graphic films in electrical & electronics applications are encouraging the growth of the Adhesive Film Market.

The polypropylene (pp) film type is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Polypropylene is a more flexible and cost-effective plastic than other thermo-forming and polyolefin materials. Also, polypropylene is extremely resistant to a wide variety of acids and solvent solutions with a temperature range up to 212°F.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Film Type, Application, End-User, and region:

Film Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Tapes

Labels

Graphic Films

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Transportation

Medical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

