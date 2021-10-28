Bridgestone Utilize Solar Power to Support Tire Production in Thailand

and Accelerate its Journey towards the Sustainability Milestone.

The rooftop solar power system at Bridgestone Tire Manufacturing (Thailand), Chonburi, Thailand

· Bridgestone began using its first solar power generator in Thailand to directly power the manufacturing process at the Truck and Bus tire plant.

· The Truck and Bus tire plant is expected to generate a 50% reduction in annual total CO 2 emissions (compared to 2011), and to increase the ratio of renewable electricity to be approximately 45% by 2023.

· Another three Bridgestone plants in Thailand are on course to install their solar power generators in 2023.

[Chonburi] (October 28, 2021) – Bridgestone Tire Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (BTMT) started the operation of the first phase of its solar power generator to directly power its Truck and Bus tire manufacturing operations in Chonburi, Thailand.

The first phase solar power generator comprises of 2,160 individual solar panels installed on the facility’s roofs with a total capacity of 1 MWp. The second phase, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will include the installation of additional 4MWp of solar power generator and switching 40% of the energy outsourced from external provider to renewable energy. By 2023, BTMT is expected to reduce 30,000 tons of CO 2 *1emissions annually (around 50% CO 2 reduction compared to 2011), and to increase the ratio of renewable electricity usage to approximately 45%.*2

“Bridgestone not only seek solutions to improve its energy efficiency, but also endeavour to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable society for all. This solar panel initiative is another positive step in achieving Bridgestone’s long-term (2050 and beyond) environmental vision towards carbon neutral.” Mr. Shousuke Namiyama, the Managing Director of BTMT said.

Bridgestone Group is moving ahead with Sustainability Business Framework through the implementation of its Mid Term Business Plan (2021 - 2023)*3 that aims to realize its vision to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050. The Sustainability Business Framework*4 is designed to contribute to realizing resource circulation, CO2 reduction, a circular economy, and carbon neutrality throughout its businesses.

In addition, the Group's long-term environmental target established a goal to reach a carbon neutral state by 2050, while its Milestone 2030*5 medium-term environmental targets include a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 when compared to 2011.

Guided by this milestone, Bridgestone plan to further install the solar power generators at Thai Bridgestone Co, Ltd. (TBSC) and another 2 facilities in Thailand, namely Bridgestone Specialty Tire Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Bridgestone Metalpha (Thailand) Co., Ltd., by 2023. TBSC has recently signed a contract with its partner, Impact Solar Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a pioneer and renowned solar rooftop solutions provider, to install a large-scale 9.9 MWp capacity solar power generator at its Nongkhae plant. Upon completion, it will become the largest solar power generator in terms of capacity among the global Bridgestone Group.

*1 Calculated by "solar power generation + outsourced renewable energy"

*2 Calculated by "(solar power generation + outsourced renewable energy)/total purchased electricity of 2018)

