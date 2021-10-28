Birdy Boutiques' Weighted Blankets Make It to Today's List of Top 12 Weighted Blankets for Kids

The weighted blankets developed by Birdy Boutique, a certified disabled veteran and women-owned business, are now listed in Today.com’s list of best blankets.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Birdy Boutique today announced that two of its weighted blankets – the Fox Florals Weighted Blanket and the Educational Solar System Weighted Blanket have made it to Today.com’s list of top 12 best weighted blankets for kids in 2021.

“From soft fabrics to adorable prints, these weighted blankets will deliver consistent hugs throughout the night,” Today.com’s editorial team wrote (https://www.today.com/shop/best-weighted-blanket-kids-t207526).

Today.com’s editors independently selected Birdy Boutique’s weighted blankets because they thought their readers would enjoy them and would also like them at the current prices.

Barbara Kent, owner and spokesperson for Birdy Boutique, revealed that both blankets - the Fox Florals Weighted Blanket and the Educational Solar System Weighted Blanket are available online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com for purchase today.

Birdy Boutique is a business built from the ground up by two immigrant sisters, Kent, a retired, disabled army veteran with 13 years of service, a mother of two and wife to an active-duty soldier, and Joanna Jozwik Serra, an award-winning educator. The company is a certified disabled veteran and women-owned small business certified through NaVOBA, NVBDC, and WBENC.

Birdy Boutique, according to Kent, creates products with purpose, encouraging children to play, learn and explore. Kent noted that learning is fun with its line of teaching items.

Kent started sewing to challenge herself after leaving the Army and joined forces with her sister, Serra, to begin selling their creations. When they could not keep up with demand, they started to mass produce their unique products. They now offer several children’s items that inspire kids to play, learn and explore.

Kent revealed that their family immigrated to the United States in 1988, where they grew up in poor circumstances and realized what a huge role education would play in their lives. Kent went on to graduate from West Point and serve in the military as a Military Police officer. Since then, education and continuous learning have played a large part in their lives and inspired the creation of products with purpose for children.

Birdy Boutique’s flagship product line is the learning blankets. Packed with tons of facts and various topics, these blankets, according to Kent, are a great educational tool loved by kids and educators alike.

Birdy Boutique has had its largest growth year yet, spearheading pitches to supplier diversity teams of mass retailers and are also now found on shelves of over 15 retail boutiques. Birdy Boutique is proud to have been featured in over 100 online publications such as Forbes, CNN, and Today.com.

For more information, please visit https://birdyboutique.com/ and https://blog.birdyboutique.com/car-safety-kids.

About Birdy Boutique

Birdy Boutique is a certified disabled veteran and women owned business offering products with purpose that encourage kids to play, learn and explore. Their meaningful product line includes learning blankets, car seat ponchos, educational tapestries and other unique self-designed products, which are tested and compliant with the highest safety standards.

