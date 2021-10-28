AG Healey, Civil Rights Leaders Host Convening on Addressing Hate in Local Communities 

BOSTON — Yesterday, Attorney General Maura Healey in collaboration with Lawyers for Civil Rights, the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP Boston Branch, and Greater Boston Legal Services’ Asian Outreach Unit, hosted a “Virtual Convening on Addressing Hate in Our Communities” for municipal, school, and community leaders in Massachusetts.

The convening featured remarks by AG Healey, a panel discussion with local civil rights leaders on the rise in hate and extremism, along with the release of a new flyer and website from the AG’s Office on how to recognize and respond to hate.

“We will not understand the problem of hate unless we intentionally take a hard look at these issues and are willing to have honest conversations about how to address them,” said AG Healey. “We want to equip our communities with the resources and tools to recognize hate, respond to hate incidents, and stand up for our neighbors.”

Hundreds of attendees, including mayors, town managers, city councilors, school superintendents, state representatives and senators, chiefs of police, and representatives from state and local civil rights organizations, took part in the event over Zoom and were provided resources to inform a community-based response to hate and bias-motivated conduct happening in Massachusetts and across the country.

“Lawyers for Civil Rights applauds the Attorney General’s active leadership in addressing hate crimes across the Commonwealth,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. “The Attorney General is convening powerful and critical discussions to help proactively resolve incidents of hate at the community level.”

“Prevention of hate crimes is critically important to realizing an inclusive, prosperous Commonwealth,” said Tanisha Sullivan, President of the NAACP Boston Branch. “Convenings, like this one, that bring us together to share and learn are an important part of any effective prevention strategy.”

“This community conversation on hate crimes is an important step in addressing the rise in hate crimes and incidents impacting every city and town in the Commonwealth,” said Robert Trestan, Regional Director of ADL New England. “Everyone has a responsibility to proactively work towards eliminating hate, and stakeholders working together is the pathway to safer communities, schools and workplaces.”

“Community groups are integral to addressing the root causes of hate crimes and incidents,” said Bethany Li, Director of the Asian Outreach Unit at Greater Boston Legal Services. “Creating spaces like this convening to share thoughts and stories is important in the fight against injustice.”

The event also featured a presentation from AG Healey’s Civil Rights Division, with an overview on enforcement options and resources available to victims and communities.

To view and share the AG’s new resource flyer on combatting hate click here.

For more information online, visiting the AG’s new webpage here.

To watch the “Virtual Convening on Addressing Hate in Our Communities,” visit AG Healey’s Facebook page or download a version from Zoom here using the passcode 7L#8d!fq

