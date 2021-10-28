Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 5000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect drove their vehicle in front of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a weapon and shot into the window of the establishment, striking the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 2012 Mercedes Benz C350 that is silver in color. It was last seen bearing Virginia tags UDY9509.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.