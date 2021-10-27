DOT News Release: Cancelled: Nightly full closures of Likelike highway canceled this week

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that nightly full closures of Likelike Highway have been canceled on Wednesday night, Oct. 27 through Friday morning, Oct. 29, for pavement preservation work. HDOT will notify the public when work has been rescheduled.

  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, Oct. 25, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The H-3 Freeway onramp and the Kahekili Highway onramp to Likelike Highway will be closed.
  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Wednesday night, Oct. 27, through Friday morning, Oct. 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The Likelike Highway onramp to the H-3 Freeway will be closed.

Motorists are advised to use the Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway as alternate routes, and to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Message boards will be posted throughout the area to notify motorists of the closure. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through the work zone. All roadwork is weather permitting.

