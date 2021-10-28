Windows and Doors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis by 2022 | Key Factors With Leading Players

Producing ecofriendly windows & doors, rise in consumer spending on home improvement, and surge in residential & nonresidential construction drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windows & doors market trends are expected to be progressive over the next few years. The nonresidential sector is expected to witness higher growth rate globally and contribute significantly to the market development.

Advancements by market players, rise in residential & nonresidential construction activities, and surge in home remodeling expenditures foster the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market. However, high price packages for eco-friendly products is projected to hinder the market growth.

The residential sector has witnessed a decent growth in the last few years, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to recovery in economies such as the U.S. after the collapse. Nonresidential sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% as compared to the residential sector.

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the windows and doors market trends across major geographies and the estimated revenues generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations is provided to help the windows & doors manufacturers to analyze the market.

The entire projections in the report are based on analysis of the current trends and highlight the market potential, in terms of value.

The report conducts extensive analysis of the windows and doors market by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Key Market Players

Andersen Corporation

Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing, Inc.)

Marvin Windows & Doors

Pella Corporation

Atrium Corporation

Schuco International Kg (a subsidiary of OTTO FUCHS Kommanditgesellschaft)

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc.

YKK Corporation

Lixil Group Corporation

MI Windows and Doors LLC.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Windows

Doors

By Material Type

Window

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Door

Wood

Metal

Plastic

By Mechanism

Window

Swinging

Sliding

Others

Door

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

Revolving & Others

By End-User

Residential

Nonresidential

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

