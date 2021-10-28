Sales of Inner Pea Fiber Is Poised to Expand at a CAGR of Nearly 8% During 2020 and 2030
Organic Pea Fiber to See More than Two-Fold Growth in Bakery and Confectionery Through 2029ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s Study, Demand for Pea Fiber is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The recent past has seen a surge in interest in pea protein, given its high amino acid content. This, in turn, creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the associated pea fiber market. For every five parts of pea protein produced, three parts of pea fiber are produced as a byproduct. This is usually discarded, and hence, is procured by pea fiber producers at very low costs. Fact.MR in its newest report states that major players in the pea protein market are venturing into this segment, given the low capital investment in setting up complementary infrastructure to extract pea fiber. The sales of pea fiber are projected to grow at significant CAGR through 2030.
Key Takeaways of the Pea Fiber Market
According to Fact.MR, animal feed is the leading application for pea fiber and is expected to continue along the high growth trajectory over the following decade
Organic pea fiber is estimated to be predominantly used in food sector, as an additive in premium organic food
Pea fiber is also used in vegan food products and is the perfect fiber of choice for products directed at lactose-intolerant consumers
Fact.MR notes that pea fiber with non-GMO and HACCP certifications are highly sought after by end-use industries to ensure regulatory compliance
Canada is the world’s largest producer of pea. Moreover, North America has a high density of vegans, making it a highly lucrative market for pea fiber, especially for inner hull pea fiber
Russia is projected to emerge as the largest producer of pea in the not-so-distant future. This, along with the high density of food manufacturers and propensity of the populace towards adopting all natural food products, positions it as a high growth market towards the latter half of the market.
pea fiber market image 02
“Usage of pea fiber in beverages such as carbonated drinks is relatively new. This has opened a new revenue stream for pea fiber industry, which is further expected to grow as its penetration increases in this application area” says the Fact.MR analyst
Pea Fiber to See More than Two-Fold Growth in Bakery and Confectionery Through 2029
Fact.MR says that in spite of available, cost effective alternatives for pea fiber like potato and wheat fiber, pea fiber is likely to emerge as popular choice in the upcoming years. This is mainly attributable to its high stability and functional properties. It is widely used as a food additive. The anti-staling and breakage reduction properties of pea fiber has created unique demand in bakery and confectionery applications of pea fiber as an emulsifier. Demand for pea fiber in beverages and bakery & confectionery is further expected to increase over the forecast period.
Pea fiber market: Segmentation
FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.
Type
Inner Fiber
Outer Fiber
Source
Organic
Conventional
Application
Bakery
Vegan Meat Substitute
Soups & Sauces
Beverages
Animal Foods
Other Application
Grade
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Regions
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia and Oceania
MEA
Find More Valuable Insights on Pea Fiber Market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global pea fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the pea fiber market on the basis of product (inner pea fiber and outer pea fiber), Application (bakery, vegan meat substitute, soups & sauces, beverages, animal foods and other applications), source (organic and conventional) and grade (food grade and feed grade) across six major regions.
Major companies operating in the pea fiber market
Roquette Freres SA
Emsland Group
Puris Proteins LLC
Cosucra
Quadra Chemicals
P&H milling Group
Avena Foods Limited
About the Food & Beverage Division at Fact.MR
From food ingredients, to finished food products, Fact.MR caters to the requirement of the entire value chain of the food and beverages sector. A team of passionate food and beverages industry analysts track the performance of food and beverages as well as those that have just entered their product life cycle. Having over 1,000 published as well as upcoming reports, Fact.MR boasts of having over 1 million plus data points that are collected from 50+ countries for over a decade. The food and beverages team at Fact.MR has been assisting clients in their business expansion as well as new ventures, through their analysis and recommendations.
Overview of Table of content ( TOC )
List of Tables
Table 01: Global Pea Fiber Market Volume (Tons) by Type, 2015-2019
Table 02: Global Pea Fiber Market Value (US$ Th) by Type, 2015-2019
Table 03: Global Pea Fiber Market Volume (Tons) by Type, 2020-2030
Table 04: Global Pea Fiber Market Value (US$ Th) by Type, 2020-2030
Table 05: Global Pea Fiber Market Volume (Tons) by Application, 2015-2019
Contd…
List of Figures
Fig 01: Global Pea Fiber Market Size (US$ Th) and Y-o-Y Growth, 2020-2030
Fig 02: Market Value Share
Fig 03: Market Value Share by Region
Fig 04: Market Value Share by Claim
Fig 05: Global Pea Fiber Market Y-o-Y Growth, 2020-2030, by Type
Contd…
