State harbors revenue bonds affirmed at ‘AA-‘ by Fitch Ratings

Oct 27, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its harbor system revenue bond series 2020A and B at ‘AA-ʼ with a Stable rating outlook. Fitch’s announcement of the affirmation and reasoning for the rating can be found at https://www.fitchratings.com/research/us-public-finance/fitch-affirms-hawaii-dot-harbor-system-revs-at-aa-outlook-stable-27-10-2021

“High ratings on our bond offerings show a level of confidence in our commercial harbors system,” explained Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “Bond ratings are crucial to attract investors, which in turn allows us to borrow against anticipated revenues to make large scale infrastructure improvements like the Kapalama Container Terminal at a lower interest rate

