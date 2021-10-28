Submit Release
Magnesium Sulphate Market By Product (Heptahydrate, Anhydrous), By Application ( Agriculture, Chemicals) Forecast 2022

Magnesium Sulphate Market

Rapid Technological Advancements in the Nutraceuticals Sector Propels Agriculture Grade Magnesium Sulphate

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales of Magnesium Sulphate Is Expected to Rise with over 4% CAGR over the Forecast Period (2018-2027).

The growth of the global magnesium sulphate Industry goes hand in hand with the growth in its respective application. Furthermore, magnesium sulphate is witnessing new application areas such as nutraceuticals, advanced fertilizers and many more. Hence, with its increasing penetration in novel applications within nutraceuticals along with a consistently increasing demand from the end-use industries, the market of magnesium sulphate is expected to rise with a moderate CAGR over the long term forecast (2018-2027). The demand for nutraceuticals is on a hike owing to rising consumer preference for natural dietary supplements, providing them nutrition and protection against chronic diseases.

Nutraceuticals are consumed exclusively or as a part of food additives or functional foods. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and adverse health effects of conventional medicines have diverted consumer preference towards organic or natural products. Hence, the increasing demand for nutraceuticals creates a wide adoption pool for magnesium that in turn drives the global magnesium sulphate market till 2027. However, the market growth is hindered by volatility in pricing along with availability of different magnesium grades.

magnesium sulphate market 01

Asia Will be a Regional Frontrunner in the Magnesium Sulphate Market

On the basis of regional split, the global magnesium sulphate market has been divided into six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The study by Fact.MR revealed that East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 40% of the global market in 2018 in terms of value. Asia is a region having well established chemicals and pulp & paper industries. In addition, increasing agriculture output coupled with ever increasing food demand tends to increase the scope for magnesium sulphate within the region. Moreover, with increasing population estimates and rapid urbanization, the agriculture and food industries are likely to witness an uplift thereby creating immense opportunities for the East Asia and South Asia & Oceania magnesium sulphate market. For instance, increasing awareness of nutraceuticals in Asia provides immense opportunities to the magnesium sulphate market. In addition, key players of the magnesium sulphate market present in the Asian region are focusing on expanding their production capacities that aids the regional magnesium sulphate market.

Some of the major manufacturers

Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL)
ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO. LTD.
Weifang Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Co Ltd
Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd.
Magnesium Sulphate Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the magnesium sulphate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application and key regions.

Product
Heptahydrate
Anhydrous
Monohydrate

Application
Agriculture
Food & Feed additives
Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
Chemicals
Pulp & Paper
Others

Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Middle East & Africa

Agriculture to Remain the Most Favorable Sector till 2027 in the Magnesium Sulphate Market

Magnesium sulphate finds huge adoption in agriculture industry with regards to fertilizers, herbicides etc. Being the backbone of global economy, agriculture continues to witness steady growth worldwide. With this, the demand for fertilizers is expected to increase in the coming years, which is likely to have a significant impact on the magnesium sulphate adoption. Increasing use of magnesium in fertilizers has been observed as it facilitates the development and growth of plants and promotes photosynthesis as it is the central element of the chlorophyll molecule. Besides, it is both an activator as well as an enzyme that helps strength. Magnesium carries out efficient sugar synthesis, starch translocation, fat formation, and enhanced iron utilization. Benefits offered by magnesium in plant health has translated into increased use in the fertilizer industry. Hence, with the aforementioned advantages and increasing agriculture output, the magnesium sulphate agriculture market is expected to growth nearly two times the growth of the global GDP.

Key Questions Answered in Report

• Which are the most lucrative markets for Magnesium Sulphate Market?
• Which factors will impact demand for Magnesium Sulphate Market?
• How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?
• How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?
• Which companies are leading the Magnesium Sulphate Market market?
• What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the Magnesium Sulphate Market landscape?

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry

