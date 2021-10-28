UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market Worth $112.5 Million by 2026 | Demand & Growth Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Uk Explosion Protection Equipment Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives. Also, such flammable substances could potentially damage the environment.

An explosion at a workplace takes place when there is a combination of fire, air, and a flammable substance and the eruption will not occur if any of the flammable substance is not present. Therefore, explosion-protected enclosures, wires, junction boxes, and cable glands are adopted in various industry applications to prevent an ignition and protecting human life and nature.

The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Explosion proof equipment is manufactured as per IEC and NEC standards. IEC or ATEX directive regulates the designing of the equipment as per the Zone system. It includes Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22. These zones define hazardous areas in which the ignitable concentrations of flammable substances are present in very high, high, and moderate quantities, respectively.

The manufacturer designs equipment as per the class/division system, regulated by NEC and NFPA standards. This standard defines the presence of explosive materials, such as, gas, vapor, combustible dusts, and fibers in the hazardous areas. Such factors fuels the UK explosion protection equipment market growth.

Top 10 Key Market Players

ABB Group

Adalet

Bartec GmbH

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Extronics Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Key Market Segmentation

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Marine

Food Processing

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

By Applicable System

Cable Gland

Junction Boxe

Lighting System

Lifting & Material Handling System

Automation System

Surveillance & Monitoring System

Signaling System

Others

By Protection Methods

Explosion Prevention

Intrinsic Safety

Explosion Containment

Explosion Proof Enclosure

Explosion Segregation

Purging

Pressurization

Encapsulation

Sealing

Limited-breathing

Oil Immersion

Sand Filling

