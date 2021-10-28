UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market Worth $112.5 Million by 2026 | Demand & Growth Analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Uk Explosion Protection Equipment Market
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives. Also, such flammable substances could potentially damage the environment.
An explosion at a workplace takes place when there is a combination of fire, air, and a flammable substance and the eruption will not occur if any of the flammable substance is not present. Therefore, explosion-protected enclosures, wires, junction boxes, and cable glands are adopted in various industry applications to prevent an ignition and protecting human life and nature.
Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6112
The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Explosion proof equipment is manufactured as per IEC and NEC standards. IEC or ATEX directive regulates the designing of the equipment as per the Zone system. It includes Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22. These zones define hazardous areas in which the ignitable concentrations of flammable substances are present in very high, high, and moderate quantities, respectively.
The manufacturer designs equipment as per the class/division system, regulated by NEC and NFPA standards. This standard defines the presence of explosive materials, such as, gas, vapor, combustible dusts, and fibers in the hazardous areas. Such factors fuels the UK explosion protection equipment market growth.
Top 10 Key Market Players
ABB Group
Adalet
Bartec GmbH
Eaton Corporation Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Extronics Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens AG
Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6112
Key Market Segmentation
By Industry Vertical
Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Marine
Food Processing
Oil & Gas
Mining
Others
By Applicable System
Cable Gland
Junction Boxe
Lighting System
Lifting & Material Handling System
Automation System
Surveillance & Monitoring System
Signaling System
Others
By Protection Methods
Explosion Prevention
Intrinsic Safety
Explosion Containment
Explosion Proof Enclosure
Explosion Segregation
Purging
Pressurization
Encapsulation
Sealing
Limited-breathing
Oil Immersion
Sand Filling
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6112
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn