How to Make Income on the Side - Irfan Virji Discusses His Favorite Side Hustles
How to Make Income on the Side - Irfan Virji Discussed His Favorite Side HustlesMOMBASA, KENYA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that the cost of living is rapidly increasing across the country while wages remain relatively stagnant. This has led to a generation of workers who are all looking to make a little extra money on the side as a supplement, says entrepreneur Irfan Virji. Entrepreneurial side hustles are now commonplace and there are some that make better money than others.
We’ve gathered this list of Irfan Virji’s favorite side hustles for those who need a little extra to get by. Some take developing special skills, but most can be performed by anyone willing to put in the time and effort!
Sell Items on Ebay, Facebook Marketplace, or Craigslist
If you need cash fast, this is an excellent way to make a little money, says Irfan Virji. Anything you’re not using anymore--furniture, clothing, games, appliances, etc.--can be sold to people who might actually use it! Think of it like a garage sale, but instead of setting up in your front yard, you can expand your reach to all of the internet!
If you have good luck and a good eye, you can turn this into more than just an online garage sale. Offer to sell items for other people for a small commission, or start picking over the local flea markets for items of interest and reselling them for a profit. Make sure you’re taking high-quality photos and writing keyword-rich descriptions to make your items easier to find.
Just make sure you calculate shipping into the cost if they won’t be coming to pick it up or you could end up losing money!
Rent a Spare Room on AirBnB Says Irfan Virji
If you have a spare room, a finished basement or attic, or a pool house, consider renting it out on AirBnB for some extra cash, advises Irfan Virji. If you’re able to stay with a friend or family member for a week or so every month, you may be able to make even more money renting out your entire house.
Some people are able to make their livings entirely from AirBnB. If you save enough to pay off your mortgage or buy a second home, you can build a little rental business that brings in a lot of passive income. Just make sure you’re following local city ordinances about permits and rentals to avoid any problems!
Consider Tutoring
Are you really great at math or do you have a killer vocabulary? You might be able to make some extra cash tutoring in your area of expertise. Everything from music lessons to teaching English to kids overseas can help you rake in that extra cash. You just have to work hard to build a steady client base, says Irfan Virji. Advertise on social media, or join online platforms like SkillShare to get started.
