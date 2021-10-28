Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,742 in the last 365 days.

State harbors revenue bonds affirmed at ‘AA-‘ by Fitch Ratings

Posted on Oct 27, 2021 in Harbors News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its harbor system revenue bond series 2020A and B at ‘AA-ʼ with a Stable rating outlook. Fitch’s announcement of the affirmation and reasoning for the rating can be found at https://www.fitchratings.com/research/us-public-finance/fitch-affirms-hawaii-dot-harbor-system-revs-at-aa-outlook-stable-27-10-2021

“High ratings on our bond offerings show a level of confidence in our commercial harbors system,” explained Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “Bond ratings are crucial to attract investors, which in turn allows us to borrow against anticipated revenues to make large scale infrastructure improvements like the Kapalama Container Terminal at a lower interest rate

     ###

 

 

You just read:

State harbors revenue bonds affirmed at ‘AA-‘ by Fitch Ratings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.