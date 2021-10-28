FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov Cell: 517-285-9734

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids to Dismantle Hebe Fountain as Next Step in Restoration Effort

LANSING, Mich. - In its ongoing restoration efforts of the historic Hebe Fountain, the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids has scheduled its dismantling which will begin at 9:00 a.m. on October 28, 2021 on the Home's campus, at 3000 Monroe Avenue NE, Grand Rapids.

Robinson Iron, who specializes in architectural metalworking and owns the ornamental mold for the fountain, will be leading the dismantling and restoration of the fountain. Luke Robinson, director of sales for Robinson Iron, and the grandson of the company's founder, will be available to answer questions about the history and process to restore the fountain.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids recently announced the Hebe Fountain Restoration Campaign to secure 100% of the $120,000 needed for a complete restoration, by this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. If you wish to donate to the campaign, you can send a check payable to Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids at 3000 Monroe Avenue N.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49505. Or you can visit https://www.michigan.gov/mvh, click on Support MVH, followed by Donate and then Donate Online and select Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids as your donation option.

Media are requested to RSVP to Michael Kroll at krollm2@michigan.gov to schedule an interview or site visit. B-roll footage and images of the Hebe Fountain are available for download at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWVwXx5