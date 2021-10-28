October 27, 2021 – Texas Workforce Commission Awards $1,095,050 Grant for Training in High-Demand Manufacturing Fields

Date: October 27, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded the Alamo Colleges District in partnership with Navistar, the manufacturer of International® brand commercial trucks and engines and IC Bus® brand buses, a $1,095,050 Skills Development Fund grant to purchase and install state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and train employees. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Alamo area and will contribute to the growing automotive manufacturing industry in and around San Antonio.

The training will allow 512 newly-hired Navistar employees to keep pace with technological advances by achieving Industry 4.0, a digital transformation of manufacturing into smart factories as they prepare for production in 2022. Training will include a mix of complex instruction and safety and general technical courses.

“Congratulations to Navistar and the Alamo Colleges District on this partnership that shows Texas’ commitment to attracting and supporting new businesses in our state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Technological advances are changing the business of manufacturing and Texas employers such as Navistar offer Texans exciting new careers. We at TWC are proud to support this collaboration through our Skills Development grant program.”

The employees will receive training to prepare them for jobs as team leaders, team members and maintenance technicians. Alamo Colleges’ Continuing Education department will provide the training in partnership with Navistar at their facility in Elmendorf.

“I’m proud to have this job training partnership to provide our residents with the skills needed to qualify for high-wage, high-demands jobs that provide social and economic mobility for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District. “This opportunity translates to a new career change for hundreds of individuals.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.TWC.Texas.gov/skills.

