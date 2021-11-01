ATELIER de Hoteles protects against and prevents Covid-19 as part of their fundamental pillar of Eco-Social Awareness

Through the innovative Shielded Vacations Program, ATELIER de Hoteles has achieved fully vaccinated status for 84% of the “Arteleros”

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group that is recognized for their innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announced that through their novelty Shielded Vacations Program they are encouraging the vaccination of all Arteleros, regardless of whether they work in operational sectors, direct public contact areas within the properties, or in administrative positions.

In fact, as of September 30, 2021, 84% of the total amount of company partners that work at the ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres complex, ÓLEO Cancún Playa, the corporate offices, and at the brand’s official BU’TIK® giftshops have all been fully vaccinated.

For ATELIER de Hoteles, this activity is of top priority and is focused on recommending, encouraging, and orienting Arteleros so that they continue to follow the protocols that have been established by the authorities in public health regarding the combating of the Covid-19 pandemic. That being said, the company is constantly monitoring and paying close attention to all new federal, state, and local government information releases and campaigns regarding the matter to reach the goal of having 100% of all members of the corporate family fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“ATELIER de Hoteles has faced the great challenge brought about by the pandemic with the implementation of new disinfection and cleanliness procedures, as well as guidelines to maintain safe distances, with the support of technology and to prioritize the health of our guests. Through our novelty Shielded Vacations Program, and by firmly upholding the philosophy of our pillar of Eco-Social Awareness®, the Arteleros, and especially our guests, have happily experienced the magic of our characteristic Handcrafted Hospitality®, while also being assured that we are complying rigorously with all of the established protocols regarding prevention and hygiene,” mentioned Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

ATELIER de Hoteles is in a constant drive to complete the vaccination process of every single Artelero and to continue offering them the facts regarding the benefits of being fully vaccinated. Furthermore, routine surveys are carried out, and the results are shared within all sectors of the company via email. In addition, all important and relevant information is provided and even displayed on digital screens that are placed in highly trafficked areas, such as the Arteleros’ diners at each property, the back of the house passageways, Human Resources, and other properly designated locations.

The quality of the services and the sustainable focus of the strategies at ATELIER de Hoteles have positively highlighted the ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres complex and ÓLEO Cancún Playa within the travel and hospitality industries in the Mexican Caribbean and throughout the world.

About us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer relaxed luxury with the highest standards of service at their properties located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun. Other beach and urban locations are currently on the way.