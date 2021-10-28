Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Anticipated to Reach $25,063.8 Million in 2026

The increase in popularity of FGD systems in the growing cement and chemical manufacturing industries is also expected to drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flue gas desulfurization systems have witnessed unprecedented adoption in the current years, owing to rise in concerns pertaining to increase in pollution and environment protection. In addition, factors such as a rise in number of industries and increase in awareness regarding health hazards caused due to air pollution drive the adoption of flue gas desulfurization systems. However, high product and installation costs restrain the growth of the flue gas desulfurization systems market.

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market size was valued at $17,869.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

An increase in demand for air scrubbers has been witnessed in the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to presence of several local and regional manufacturing companies. Moreover, rise in industrialization is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe. However, flue gas desulfurization systems market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is anticipated to observe substantial development in the near future due to rise in awareness among individuals toward controlling air pollution. LAMEA is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players due to economic growth and rise in access to cutting-edge technologies.

This report discusses various aspects of the global flue gas desulfurization systems industry. Based on technology, the wet FGD systems segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased demand from various industries such as power, oil & gas, and mining.

Top 10 Leading Players

ANDRUTZ AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Carmeuse

GE Power

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Koch-Glitsch

KraftPowercon

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

S.A. HAMON

Thermax Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

By Technology

Wet FGD Systems

Spray Dry FGD System

Dry FGD System

By Application

Power Plants

Chemicals

Cement

Metal Processing and Mining

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

