MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 18, 2021 to Monday October 25, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 18, 2021, through Monday, October 25, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Andreus Decarlo Womack, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Deonte Malik Chin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-152-256

A Fabrique Nationale 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Joshua Marsh, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon inside a Home, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-152-285

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Marcus Calvin Fleming, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Damien Marcus White, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-152-426

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-152-450

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Stoeger Arms STR-9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Keith Sampler, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 31-year-old Keith Edward Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Earl Levante Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-152-501

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

An F&P .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-152-848

A Glock GUW019 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-152-859

A handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-152-931

A Smith & Wesson SDVE40 .40 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm caliber handgun, and a Jennings Bryco 58 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Knox Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Orlando Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 21-153-022

A “Ghost Gun” handgun in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Saunders Mitchell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-153-123

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Titan .25 caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-153-127

An FNH 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old James Thomas Todd, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-153-145

Thursday, October 21, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Andree Newton, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery, Leaving after Colliding, and Simple Assault. CCN: 21-153-548

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Tyrell Whitley, of no fixed address, and 30-year-old Marquette Paris-Heard, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-153-674

A Springfield Armory XP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Raymont Dickey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-153-736

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nadir Mansha, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-153-876

Friday, October 22, 2021

A Marlin M90 16 gauge shot gun and a bolt action rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-153-928

An Ace 40 XP 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-153-946

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-154-097

A Crossman Power Master 66 BB gun and a Tech Force air rifle BB gun were recovered in the 3200 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-154-147

A Sig Sauer P320-M17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tyjuan Clarence Prailow, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-154-234

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Brayvon Jones, of Southeast, D.C, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Posse4ssion with Intent to Distribute while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-154-275

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Leonard Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Gambling, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-154-276

Saturday, October 23, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 357 Magnum .357 revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-154-668