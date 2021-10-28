Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4900 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:37 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Michael Phillip Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested, 51 year-old Warren Tyson, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Knife).

 

