Wyoming Board of Ag to Meet Nov. 4

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Casper, WY and via Zoom.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will take place in room 129 of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and begin at 10:30 am. During the meeting, the Board will discuss Conservation District appointments/resignations, hear water quality reports, discuss RHAP applications, hear updates on big horn sheep and the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program 2.0. Along with this, the Board will hear an update on the WDA and address any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Vacant, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Vacant, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is located at 2211 King Blvd in Casper, WY. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.