Marketing Expert Ann Gray of Ann Gray Consulting to be featured on Bold & Brave with Jill

Ann Gray Consulting

NESCONSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlock the power of social media! Ann Gray, owner of Ann Gray Consulting and renowned marketing expert, has developed a hybrid approach to marketing and branding. Her unique style combines creative design and social media marketing, which identifies and captures the power of video to drive home a message. As an upcoming guest on the nationally syndicated ES.TV broadcast, Bold & Brave with Jill, Ann sits down with host, Jill Nicolini to explore the intricacies of social media marketing. Known as the “Queen of Social Media,” Ann utilizes market research to keep her finger on the pulse of current trends. Tune in to learn more about the trajectory of social media and how to make use of it to drive traffic for your business.

As the Founder of Ann Gray Consulting, a faith-based, boutique marketing agency, Ann encourages her team to adhere to their values no matter what challenges they face. Her inspiring leadership has launched her company to great heights and has achieved global recognition. Most recently, Ann was the recipient of the 2021 MARsum award for “Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Influencers,” which was presented to her at their Marketing and Advertising Conference in Las Vegas this past June. Additionally, Ann Gray, individually, and the Agency, Ann Gray Consulting are both ranked as Top Rated Plus on Upwork which is the highest-ranking possible on the platform, the top 1% of the workforce.

Ann Gray has recently launched a LIVE TV broadcast, Mastering Marketing Mysteries with Ann Gray on Bold Brave Media. Join her each week as she prepares and educates business owners, entrepreneurs, and social media marketers for the cutting-edge, upcoming changes to social media.

Mastering Marketing Mysteries with Ann Gray airs Thursdays at 10am EST. Join the conversation! Calls are welcome during the LIVE broadcast: 1-866-451-1451.

