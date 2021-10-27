The Confreda Greenhouses and Farms public water system (2150 Scituate Avenue in Hope) is required to issue a do not drink notice for infants 6 months and younger to their customers and employees because nitrate was found in the well over the maximum contaminant level. Parents should not give the water to infants under 6 months old or use it to make formula or juice. Bottled water should be used for infants until the well has returned to safe nitrate levels and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) approves the do not drink notice to be lifted. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by Confreda Greenhouses and Farms.

The Confreda Greenhouses and Farms water system collected a sample on October 21, 2021 that had a nitrate level of 12 mg/L. A confirmation sample collected on October 26, 2021 had a nitrate level of 12 mg/L. The average of these two samples exceeds the maximum contaminant level of 12 mg/L.

Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Nitrate is a concern for infants because they can't process nitrates in the same way adults can.

Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur in a child less than 6 months old, seek medical attention immediately. If you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

The do not drink notice will remain in effect until the well has returned to consistent safe nitrate levels and RIDOH approves the do not drink notice to be lifted.

Customers with questions should contact Jonathan Confreda at 401-827-5000.