Mobile Edge Announces It's Game On This Holiday For Gaming Gifts
Mobile Edge Is The Go-To Source for Smartly Designed Console, Laptop, and Mobile Gaming Gear
Mobile Edge knows gamers work hard, study hard, and play hard. They do not do anything halfway. They take gaming and protecting their gaming gear seriously—and they expect the same from us”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 227 million Americans playing video games, a holiday shopping list for gamers is a necessity this gift-giving season. But even with gaming popularity surging, finding the right gift—whether for casual or hardcore gamers—can be a challenge. As the go-to source for smartly designed console, laptop, and mobile gaming gear, Mobile Edge makes it easy as it releases its annual go-to-list for gamers.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Mobile Edge’s family of CORE Gaming products continues to grow. This impressive lineup features our award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, mobile power, Alienware carrying solutions and apparel, and much more! With Mobile Edge, gamers can protect, organize, power, and mobilize their tech in style, and it is all backed by our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
“Mobile Edge knows gamers work hard, study hard, and play hard. They do not do anything halfway. They take gaming and protecting their gaming gear seriously—and they expect the same from us,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Our growing roster of CORE Gaming products provides gamers the essentials they need to build a solid gaming foundation with gear that represents performance, reliability, and style.”
The Backpack Created by Gamers for Gamers
Designed by gamers for gamers, Mobile Edge’s popular Core Gaming Backpack stores a variety of tech with room to spare. This roomy and rugged backpack features dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and/or gaming consoles such as Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
Other highlights include . . .
• Sections for a laptop, tablet, keyboard, files, accessories, and personal items
• A high-capacity storage compartment to hold a variety of gaming accessories
• Organizers for pens, business cards, keys, cables, storage media, and other accessories
• Four zippered side pockets for cords, gaming mouse, phone, water bottles, earbuds, and more.
There is also a built-in, external USB charge port for easy access to an internal, mobile power bank.
Power On
Speaking of power, gamers rely on Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger to keep their tech charged and ready to go. Delivering an amazing 85 watts, this mobile power bank is ideal for power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It also features an AC outlet and is airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
For the less extreme power demands of smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other USB devices, gamers use Mobile Edge’s CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
For stocking stuffers and other small gifts, your gamer will appreciate some Core Gaming Gear and Apparel. Choose from our branded Flex-Fit Core Gaming caps, Core Gaming T-Shirts, or our popular 25 oz. Core Gaming thermal bottles.
Buy Now Pay Later with “Pay in 4”
Mobile Edge makes holiday shopping more convenient than ever with a new “buy now pay later” option. Just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when you check out, and select “Pay in 4.”
Mobile Edge ships after the first payment and you pay for it all in four easy installments over six weeks. Using “Pay in 4” is interest-free and does not affect your credit score.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
If you would prefer to let your loved one pick his or her gift, Mobile Edge gift cards are ideal. Available in denominations from $25 to $250, they can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com. Best of all, they never expire!
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
###
PAUL JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
+1 310-503-1149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Core Gaming - Our Mission