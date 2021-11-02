Hhemp.co and Veteran Health Solutions Partner for Pre-Veterans Day Live Virtual Event: “Hemp, Me and PTSD”

Hemp, Me and PTSD Virtual Event - Saturday, November 6th at 11am Hhemp.co's Veteran Tincture Line Dr. Bao Le and Life Griffith at the launch of the Veterans tincture line in Las Vegas - July 2021

Learn More About the Plant-based Approach as an Alternative Option Toward Mental Wellness

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayward, CA based premiere CBG+CBD brand Hhemp.co, in collaboration with non-profit organization Veteran Health Solutions, launched their Veterans branded tincture line in July 2021, and have since used 100% of the profits from this product line to support various veterans’ organizations across the nation. Hhemp.co launched this line with a goal of spreading education and affordable access to wellness products that can help with the various physical and mental health issues plaguing the veteran community.

Life Griffith, Executive Director and Founder of Veteran Health Solutions, reports that since the product launch, there have been nothing but great reviews on the quality of the tinctures, but since this product launch is still in its early stages, they are still dealing with the politics of being able to get the word out to educate the masses.

“I am truly grateful for the collaboration with Hhemp.co, and the major donation given to Veteran Health Solutions on behalf of those who have supported the tincture campaign thus far,” said Life.

Now that the tincture line is launched, Mr. Griffith’s focus is on finding ways to get people involved, spreading hemp education, giving out free products to those who can’t afford them, or finding ways to provide discounts so that people can afford to keep moving forward using these plant-based alternative medicines.

“I am so thankful to have met a company like Hhemp.co who said that they were going to do something, stood by their word and actually did it. You can’t say that very often," said Life, "The relationship formed between Dr. Bao and me shows that people from all walks of life and backgrounds can truly come together to make amazing things happen.”

Join Life Griffith and Dr. Bao Le for their upcoming event, “Hemp, Me and PTSD”, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11AM PST for a virtual 1 hour event, which will be a great forum to get questions answered about the plant based approach as an alternative option toward wellness. This event will be broadcast on Facebook Live via the Veteran Health Solutions page. Please click here to visit the VHS Facebook page.

To learn more about HHemp.co’s mission, to see their full product line, or to purchase one of the tinctures to help support Veterans’ charities, please visit www.hhemp.co.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

About Veteran Health Solutions & Founder, Life Griffith:

Mr. Life D. Griffith is a 19-year U.S. Army Disabled Veteran, Hemp Instructor/Hemprenuer and motivational speaker that educates with a passion for service-centric based leadership. He has served our country with distinction as a combat medic for 8 years of active duty and 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

During his military career, Mr. Griffith was widely praised for his leadership style receiving numerous awards including the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Medal of Achievement and the French Commando Badge with Fourrage.

Prior to creating Veteran Health Solutions, Mr. Griffith served as a Legal Administrative Specialist & Minority Veteran Program Coordinator for the West Los Angeles Department of Veterans Affairs. His responsibilities included overseeing the claim process, evaluating pertinent medical evidence and serving as the Veteran Liaison for all underserved veterans. As the Minority, Veteran Program Director, Mr. Griffith provided real-time education to veteran organizations and veteran families about the benefits offered through the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Mr. Griffith is a certified Master hemp instructor from the Cannabis Career Institute and the Cannabis Training University. He holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Leadership from the American College of Financial Services. Mr. Griffith is a well respected community leader and is an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Veteran of Foreign Wars, The American Legion and the Disabled Veterans of America.

Hhemp.co and Veteran Health Solutions Discuss Collaboration of Tincture Line to Benefit Veterans' Charities