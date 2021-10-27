San Bernardino mobile courtroom resolves cases for veterans, homeless

(Subscription required) Judicial officers, district attorneys, public defenders and sheriff’s deputies set up a mobile courtroom at San Bernardino’s Perris Hill Park to help military veterans and homeless people resolve misdemeanor and infraction cases. The walk-in event, held each year before Veterans Day, was conducted by San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Ingrid A. Uhler, Commissioner Ronald J. Gilbert and their staff on Oct. 13.
