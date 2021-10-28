DelveInsight Analyzes a Thriving Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline in the Coming Years as Key Pharma Companies Enter the Sphere
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline is flourishing with novel treatment agents targeted to meet the unmet need in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus treatment domain.
DelveInsight’s ‘Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline domain.
Some of the salient features from the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies.
- Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus treatment scenario, such as Hoth Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Zylo Therapeutics, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Viela Bio, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others.
- Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline therapies such as HT-005, CBS004, BMS-986256, M5049, BMS-986165 (deucravacitinib), BIIB059, SAR443122, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.
- In June 2021, Denali Therapeutics announced that its partner Sanofi had commenced dosing in a Phase II study of DNL758 (SAR443122), a peripherally-restricted small molecule inhibitor of RIPK1, in patients with Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE).
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus pipeline landscape.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Overview
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus is an autoimmune disease that can present as isolated skin disease or as a manifestation within the spectrum of systemic lupus erythematosus. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus can occur as a manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or independent of SLE.
The clinical spectrum of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus is broad, ranging from isolated discoid plaques to widespread skin lesions. Acute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus typically presents as transient erythematous patches associated with a flare of systemic lupus erythematosus.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|HT-005
|Hoth Therapeutics
|Preclinical
|Cannabinoid receptor CB1, CB2 agonists
|Topical
|CBS004
|Centessa Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|CLEC4C protein inhibitors
|Parenteral
|BMS-986256
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|Phase I
|Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists
|NA
|M5049
|Merck
|Phase I
|Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists
|Oral
|BMS-986165
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|Phase II
|TYK2 kinase inhibitors
|NA
|BIIB059
|Biogen
|Phase II
|CLEC4C protein inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|SAR443122
|Sanofi
|Phase II
|RIPK1 protein inhibitors
|Oral
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Assessment
The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
By Molecule Type
- Cannabinoids
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Arachidonic acids
- Small molecules
By Mechanism of Action
- Cannabinoid receptor CB1, CB2 agonists
- CLEC4C protein inhibitors
- Toll-like receptor 7,8 antagonists
- TYK2 kinase inhibitors
- RIPK1 protein inhibitors
Scope of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: Hoth Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Biogen, Sanofi, Zylo Therapeutics, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Viela Bio, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others
- Key Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapies: HT-005, CBS004, BMS-986256, M5049, BMS-986165 (deucravacitinib), BIIB059, SAR443122, and others
