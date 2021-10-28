Tampa Electric Co. Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
TECO recognized for new program with goal of bringing more value and reliability to customers seeking greener energy solutions
BlockEnergy exemplifies the innovative thinking we need as an industry to achieve a modern grid.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
TECO is recognized for working with Emera Technologies to implement BlockEnergy, a rate-based alternative for distributed energy solutions. The program addresses the migration of customers toward behind-the-meter technologies to protect their critical loads, with a goal of bringing more value and reliability to customers seeking greener energy solutions. BlockEnergy is currently being piloted in 37 homes and was approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in May.
"AEIC is delighted to honor Tampa Electric Co. for their leadership and this transformative program,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “BlockEnergy exemplifies the innovative thinking we need as an industry to achieve a modern grid, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to expand this new initiative."
TECO will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
