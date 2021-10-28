PPL Electric Utilities Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
PPL EU recognized for developing innovation approach to reducing vegetation-related power outages.
PPL EU has developed a new data-driven approach to vegetation management that is having a positive impact on reliability.”ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that PPL Electric Utilities (PPL EU) has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
PPL EU is recognized for developing a rigorous model for vegetation management using residual analysis and data from the utility’s feeders and grid. The PPL team was able to identify 187 separate grids from 36 circuits that had a very high probability of experiencing a vegetation-related outage. After implementing the approach last year, the company’s vegetation reliability and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) improved by 14%, despite an increase in severe weather.
“Innovation continues to be an essential part of our collective success, and, increasingly, that includes finding new ways to proactively address potential outages related to severe weather and other environmental factors,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “PPL EU has developed a new data-driven approach to vegetation management that is having a positive impact on reliability.”
PPL EU will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
