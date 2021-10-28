Dr. David Greene with R3 Stem Cell Featured on Cover of Inc Magazine as Top 10 Business Leader

Dr. David Greene of R3 Stem Cell has been honored September 2021's Inc Magazine cover feature. The issue awarded the 10 Most Successful Business Leaders 2021.

Honestly, it was kind of a shock getting the call from Inc Magazine. I've just been pushing forward with our mission of bringing first rate, cost effective stem cell therapies around the world.” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Greene of R3 Stem Cell has been honored with the Cover Story for September 2021's Inc Magazine. The issue awarded the 10 Most Successful Business Leaders of 2021, with Dr. Greene and his company R3 Stem Cell being featured.

According to David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Honestly, it was kind of a shock getting the call from Inc Magazine. I've just been pushing forward with our mission of bringing first rate, cost effective stem cell therapies around the world. To be honored as a Top 10 Leader is humbling, but also tells me I'm doing something right!"

After starting R3 Stem Cell a decade ago, he has continued to expand the company throughout the United States, Mexico, Pakistan and now the Philippines. Over 17,000 stem cell procedures have been performed, with several additional country expansions in process. Considering regenerative medicine involves relatively new technology and is not yet covered by insurance, Dr. Greene has turned R3 Stem Cell into the world's leader for treatment with continued, steady growth. Overall, patient satisfaction at R3 Stem Cell's Centers of Excellence is 85% worldwide.

In order to make stem cell treatments available to the majority of individuals worldwide, Dr. Greene has used R3's volume to bring down the cost of therapy. "We often get asked, How can you offer such great stem cell treatments for half of competitors?," said Dr. Greene. "The reason is because we take our buying power and pass those savings along to patients!"

Treatment is offered globally for over 50 different conditions, including stem cells for Autism, Lyme, CP, ALS, MS, Arthritis, Stroke, Diabetes, Kidney failure, COPD, Liver issues, neuropathy and many more. To date, R3 Stem Cell has not experienced a significant adverse event, which shows just how safe the procedures are.

In order to move the field of regenerative medicine forward, Dr. Greene created R3 Medical Research. The R3 division is in the process of commencing four Phase 1 clinical trials for arthritis, erectile dysfunction, opiate addiction and autism.

According to Dr. Greene, "There is a lot of excellent research on the effectiveness of stem cell therapies for many conditions. However, for proper regulatory approvals we are undertaking the multi-million dollar investments necessary with a full research team, regulatory consultants, first rate investigators and a cGMP compliant lab."



