MDHHS bottled water distribution continues with announcement of upcoming schedule

Oct. 27, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing additional bottled water distribution to Benton Harbor residents.

Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m.-noon.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4.-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 739 Pipestone St., 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.-

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

As of the end of the day Tuesday, MDHHS and volunteers had provided 95,829 cases of free bottled water at community distribution sites and deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. This collaborative effort includes the City of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

