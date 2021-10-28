New York Power Authority Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
NYPA recognized for developing a private LTE network as a step toward its goal of becoming the nation’s first end-to-end digital utility
NYPA’s leadership in wireless technology is leading the way to a more digital and modernized grid.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
NYPA is recognized for developing a private Long Term Evolution (LTE) network as a step toward its goal of becoming the nation’s first end-to-end digital utility. This network leverages innovative wireless technology and provides a seamless path to next generation 5G for both its generation and transmission facilities. NYPA will be able to apply this new network in cases including unmanned drone inspections, replacing traditional helicopter and pilot searches and achieving improved safety, reliability, and efficiency.
“Innovation continues to be an essential part of our collective success, and NYPA’s leadership in wireless technology is leading the way to a more digital and modernized grid,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “We’re thrilled to recognize their groundbreaking work and honor the positive impact it’s made on our industry and thousands of lives.”
NYPA will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
