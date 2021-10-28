Submit Release
Con Edison, Inc. Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

Con Edison recognized for developing the Safety Leadership System (SLS), a dynamic platform designed to improve safety standards and reduce operating errors

The safety and protection of utility employees are paramount, and Con Edison, Inc. is leading the way.”
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Con Edison, Inc. has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.

The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.

Con Edison, Inc. is recognized for developing the Safety Leadership System (SLS), a dynamic platform designed to improve safety standards and reduce operating errors. The system collects and analyzes leading and lagging safety indicators with the goal of establishing a safety performance rate metric that provides a more comprehensive view of organizational and individual safety performance. After implementing the SLS, Con Edison, Inc. saw a 67% reduction in operating errors over the past year, as well as the strongest OSHA safety ratings in its history.

“AEIC is delighted to honor Con Edison, Inc. for its leadership and this transformative program,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “The safety and protection of utility employees are paramount, and Con Edison, Inc. is leading the way.”

Con Edison, Inc. will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.

About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.

Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.

Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group on behalf of AEIC
+1 774-545-5142
