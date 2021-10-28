Submit Release
The Lightning Protection Institute announces “It’s Critical”

Are the critical buildings protected with lightning protection systems?

It’s Critical. The Lightning Protection Institute launches a year long campaign to show how lightning protection systems are critical to all of us.

Installing a certified lightning protection system is a way to mitigate risk and avoid business interruption.”
— Tim Harger, Executive Director of the LPI and LPI-IP Program Manager
LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One lightning strike can stop everything - from a simple business transaction to a first responder being able to answer the call for an emergency in their community.

Lightning causes structural fires, personal injury and damage to the electronic infrastructures that we rely on. This devastation and disruption of our daily lives can be avoided.

Tim Harger, Executive Director of the LPI and LPI-IP Program Manager says, “Installing a certified lightning protection system is a way to mitigate risk and avoid business interruption.”

"It’s Critical."

Critical structures: Fire Stations, Police Stations, Hospitals, Data Centers, Schools/Universities, Distribution Centers, and Government/Military.

It's Critical to protect these structures with lightning protection systems. Individuals and communities rely on these services for their daily well-being and in emergency situations.

This will be the Lightning Protection Institute‘s new campaign to bring attention to the importance of lightning protection systems and how to access the resources needed to install a lightning protection system. Throughout the next year, this campaign will involve LPI members, national organizations, the community, and the government.

Follow us to see how buildings in your community are effected. For more information on LPI and certified contractors in your community: https://lightning.org/about/find-a-contractor/

Kelley Collins
Lightning Protection Institute
kcollins@lightning.org
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management


