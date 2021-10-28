Website serves as a one-stop-shop to help patients, families and healthcare workers find what they need
Las Vegas native establishes platform to help find care options, answer insurance questions, and access other resources in the local healthcare market
We want to be an even stronger resource to Southern Nevadans. It’s also an opportunity to showcase the thriving healthcare community here in Las Vegas.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of whether you’re a patient looking for care or a nurse or case manager seeking out resources to help patients, navigating the healthcare system is complicated. But for those living in Southern Nevada, finding what you need just became easier with VegasHealthCare.com.
— Diego A. Trujillo
The site officially launched in October by VegasHealthCare Group, a local entity headed by Las Vegas native, Diego A. Trujillo. Trujillo started the company in 2016 with the goal of bringing fresh perspectives on how Nevadans can find what they really need in the local healthcare system.
“We like to say we are not actual health care, but we are the lubricant within the healthcare machine,” Trujillo said. “Our vision is to bring the community back into healthcare and to serve Southern Nevada by helping people better understand the health information and resources available to them.”
With VegasHealthCare.com, if you’re a patient looking for Southern Nevada providers, the easy-to-navigate directory can help you find one. If you’re a healthcare worker needing equipment and supplies for patients, the site can point you towards them. It can help you compare insurance options, find legal resources, seek out professional training for workers, and even locate behavioral and complementary medicine options for patients, and a lot more. Some of the main page directory categories include:
• Navigating Health Insurance
• Doctors
• Dentists
• Community Resources
• Hospitals & Surgery Centers
• Schools & Professional Training
• Imaging & Labs
• Transportation Equipment & Supplies
Trujillo is also the CEO of Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit coalition of medical professionals dedicated to improving access to care. He studied theology, has been a served as a pastor for youth and adults in Las Vegas, and says the project is part of his commitment to serving the community. Personal experience also influenced his decision to launch the site.
“I was born in Las Vegas, have gone through the local medical system, worked in hospice, and when I needed to help my father on his health journey, I still struggled,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine what this was like for others who knew less than I did.”
The next goal is to integrate more videos and written content from local healthcare professionals, Trujillo added. Those expert voices can help to answer common questions and fill in information gaps on health topics and system navigation.
“We’re really committed to expanding the educational content for every category we have,” he added. “We want to be an even stronger resource to Southern Nevadans. It’s also an opportunity to showcase the thriving healthcare community here in Las Vegas. We have remarkable professionals and we all benefit from more connection and support for one another.”
For more information, visit VegasHealthCare.com.
