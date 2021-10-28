Eversource Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
Eversource recognized for developing new tool, Archimedes (ARCHIE), to assist with the detection and analysis of power outages.
ARCHIE exemplifies the innovative approach we need as an industry to progress, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to expand it.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Eversource has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
Eversource is recognized for developing a new tool, Archimedes (ARCHIE), to assist with the detection and analysis of power outages. The tool provides a top level look of electrical networks, making it easier to identify outages, access data from a variety of perspectives, and provide resourceful approaches to solutions. Eversource has since expanded ARCHIE to incorporate new data sources, including weather and the effects of vegetation.
"AEIC is delighted to honor Eversource for their leadership in developing this transformative program. ARCHIE exemplifies the innovative approach we need as an industry to progress, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to expand it."
“We’re focused every day on developing an even more robust and reliable electric system as we continually strive to improve service for our customers, including implementing innovative technologies like Archimedes (ARCHIE) that help enhance data analysis and outage response,” said Eversource Director of Distribution Engineering Umair Zia. “Through real-time insights and performance analytics, this tool allows us to focus on solutions that best meet the needs of the millions of customers we serve every day, and we’re honored to be recognized for this important work.”
Eversource will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
