Job Announcement - Deputy Municipal Court Clerk

The City of Mandan currently has a Part Time (32 Hours) position open at the Municipal Court. The Position start at $19.42 + depending on experience.

Those interested in applying can do so on the city website at www.cityofmandan.com

This position will be open until 11:59 pm November 7.

JOB SUMMARY

This position provides clerical and customer service support for the day-to-day operations of the Clerk of Court’s Office.

MAJOR DUTIES

Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes messages; directs to appropriate personnel.

Receives and maintains all papers and records filed or deposited in the Clerk of Court Office; disposes of records in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Attends all sessions of the Municipal Court.

Prepares the court calendar in coordination with applicable attorneys, and prepares court judgments.

Ensures compliance with Supreme Court rules, the Clerk of Court Manual, and other guidelines adopted by the State Court Administrator.

Issues processes notices as required.

Maintains information in the case management system regarding criminal infractions and traffic violations.

Receives and receipts funds; maintains related records.

Performs related duties.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED BY THE POSITION

Knowledge of laws, rules, policies, and procedures that pertain to the ND Judicial System.

Knowledge of the methods and techniques used to maintain accurate, complete, and timely court records and applicable recordkeeping requirements.

Knowledge of legal terminology, forms, and documents.

Skill in the use of computers and job-related software programs including specialized court/case management software and general office equipment.

Skill in establishing priorities, organizing work, and multi-tasking.

Skill in problem solving.

Skill in interpersonal relations.

Skill in dealing with the public.

Skill in oral and written communication.

SUPERVISORY CONTROLS

The Clerk of Municipal Court assigns work in terms of general instructions. The supervisor spot-checks completed work for compliance with procedures, accuracy, and the nature and propriety of the final results.

GUIDELINES

Guidelines include Supreme Court rules, the Clerk of Court Manual, the North Dakota Century Code, the city code, and city and court policies and procedures. These guidelines are generally clear and specific but may require some interpretation in application.

COMPLEXITY/SCOPE OF WORK

The work consists of related administrative and clerical duties. Frequent interruptions, the accuracy, and strict deadlines contribute to the complexity of the position.

The purpose of this position is to provide support for the day-to-day operations of the Clerk of Court Office. Successful performance contributes to the efficiency and effectiveness of those operations.

CONTACTS

Contacts are typically with co‑workers, other city employees, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, probation officers, and members of the general public.

Contacts are typically to exchange information, resolve problems, and provide services.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS/ WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work is typically performed while sitting at a desk or table or while intermittently sitting, standing, stooping, bending, or, crouching.

The work is typically performed in an office.

SUPERVISORY AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY

None.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of an associate degree in legal assistant, paralegal, or a course of study related to the occupational field. Year-for-year of related work experience may be substituted for degree.

Sufficient experience to understand the clerical and administrative principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with three years’ experience in a similar position.

Criminal legal experience, law office, or clerk’s office experience is preferred, along with book-keeping experience.