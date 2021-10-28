Growing Trend in Local Food Sourcing Brings New Option to Central Texas
Local Cuts Meat Company Opens In Zephyr, Texas
We want it to be easy for ranchers and producers to grow their business and for retailers, butcher shops, and restaurants to get access to high quality, local meat.”ZEPHYR, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Cuts Meat Company has officially opened its doors, is fully operational and will celebrate its grand opening on November 5 from 4pm – 7pm at the facility. The new company provides meat processing services to ranchers, producers, consumers, restaurants, and retailers. Fresh and freshly frozen meat will be offered to consumers in its retail market.
Addressing the growing interest in local sourcing the new processing facility is geared up to process beef, pork, sheep, goats, deer, and exotic game as well. The 12,000 plus square foot federally inspected USDA facility located at 3024 FM 1467 South in Zephyr opened the doors with a team of 15 people. The pandemic revealed the vulnerabilities in the highly concentrated meat processing market paving the way for new plants to provide access to services and products to more local and regional markets.
“We’re here to make it easy,” said Mike Crawford, president. “We want it to be easy for ranchers and producers to grow their business and for retailers, butcher shops, and restaurants to get access to high quality, local meat. And we want to make it easy for individuals to bring cows in for their own consumption and for consumers to stop in our meat market for fresh and freshly frozen meats.”
Crawford is joined by Pam Watkins, VP, Business Operations and Zephyr natives, Heath Mayes, Director of Processing and Wayne Clark, Director of Business Development along with Cindy Mayes, Food Safety Coordinator and a team assembled from the surrounding area.
This area is rich in talent, and we are excited to have so many great people on the team. We hope that Local Cuts will bring more interest and other companies looking for a great area in Central Texas.
The facility is taking slot reservations for its processing business and is offering fresh meat from T-bones, sirloins, and rib-eye steaks to freshly ground hamburger in its retail market 9 – 5 Monday – Friday. Heath Mayes, formerly of M and M deer processing will oversee seasonal deer processing through January 30, 2022.
