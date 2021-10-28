Adenza’s AxiomSL NSFR Reporting Solution Takes Top Honors at RegTech Insight Awards APAC

Breakthrough NSFR Solution Automates Data Collection, Calculation and Reporting to Streamline Regulatory Reporting

This recognition is a real testament to the robustness of Adenza’s solutions.” — Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group

HONG KONG, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its solution to address Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) reporting requirements was named Best Vendor Solution for NSFR Reporting at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. The inaugural awards program, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

Recognized for its comprehensive, fully automated approach to NSFR compliance, Adenza’s AxiomSL NSFR reporting solution won praise for its ability to draw data from across various parts of a banking institution to streamline the reporting process. NSFR rules require banking institutions to maintain stable funding to cover all or a portion of their business activities – depending upon the size of the bank – for a period of one year. Adenza’s AxiomSL NSFR solution automatically gathers necessary data and performs this calculation, simplifying workflows while facilitating compliance with the new rule.

“This recognition is a great source of pride for us because NSFR is such a critical financial metric for large financial institutions, requiring granular data from across treasury, risk and finance,” said Edward Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions at Adenza. “Adenza is uniquely positioned to address complex reporting challenges like NSFR by virtue of our ability to align capital risk weighting, liquidity coverage ratios, carrying values and balance sheet data seamlessly and in near real-time on our platform.”

Building on its liquidity monitoring framework, Adenza’s AxiomSL NSFR solution is delivered via the ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. The solution automatically populates and validates the reports required for all aspects of NSFR.

“Congratulations to Adenza for winning Best Vendor Solution for NSFR Reporting in our first annual RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. Unlike many other industry awards programs, our winners are selected by our readers, who represent the world’s leading financial institutions and some of the most discerning consumers of regulatory technology. This recognition is a real testament to the robustness of Adenza’s solutions,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

Organized by the A-Team Group, and overseen by the RegTech Award Advisory Board, the RegTech Awards APAC recognize both start-up and established providers of RegTech solutions, services, consultancy and legal advice. Winners are determined by a vote held amongst Data Management Review members at financial institutions using the technologies nominated, providing a true reflection of suppliers who are considered to be the best performers, by their clientele. The 2021 RegTech Awards APAC were presented on October 28, 2021.

For more information about Adenza’s AxiomSL NSFR reporting solutions, please click here.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

www.adenza.com