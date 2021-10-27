Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:11 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects snatched the victims’ property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.