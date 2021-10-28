Adenza’s AxiomSL Wins Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance at RegTech Insight Awards APAC

Senior Tech Officers and Data Specialists Recognize Comprehensive Data Lineage, Risk Aggregation and Workflow Automation Platform for Scale and Flexibility

Congratulations to Adenza for winning Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance!” — Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group

HONG KONG, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its data integrity and control platform, ControllerView®, was named Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. The inaugural awards program, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

Recognized for its scale and flexibility, Adenza’s AxiomSL ControllerView platform won praise for its fully transparent data sourcing, enrichment, aggregation, pre-processing, validation and reporting capabilities. Serving as the backbone on which all Adenza’s AxiomSL solutions run, ControllerView is a high-performance, fully integrated and data-driven platform that continuously improves data quality and drives successful regulatory reporting.

“The unique combination of complete transparency and deep granularity that we deliver in our data management platform is making it possible for Adenza clients to comply not only with today’s complex regulatory reporting requirements, but also to manage the constant changes that have become a fact of life in financial regulation,” said Edward Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions at Adenza. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from the industry and look forward to continuing to innovate in this space.”

ControllerView delivers transparency across the entire data management process, including data sourcing, enrichment, aggregation, pre-processing, validation and reporting. The platform can be seamlessly implemented within the firms’ existing architecture and accommodates the data structure they already have in place. ControllerView offers dynamic data lineage capabilities, intuitive user-controlled workflow automation, and dashboards that provide access to data and viability into the entire process.

“Congratulations to Adenza for winning Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance in our first annual RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. Unlike many other industry awards programs, our winners are selected by our readers, who represent the world’s leading financial institutions and some of the most discerning consumers of regulatory technology. This recognition is a real testament to the robustness of Adenza’s solutions,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

Organized by the A-Team Group, and overseen by the RegTech Award Advisory Board, the RegTech Awards APAC recognize both start-up and established providers of RegTech solutions, services, consultancy and legal advice. Winners are determined by a vote held amongst Data Management Review members at financial institutions using the technologies nominated, providing a true reflection of suppliers who are considered to be the best performers, by their clientele. The 2021 RegTech Awards APAC were presented on October 28, 2021.

For more information about Adenza’s AxiomSL ControllerView platform, please click here.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

www.adenza.com