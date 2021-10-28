The Vitals™ App upgrades services, expands nationwide reach to better serve vulnerable individuals and caregivers
The Vitals™ App announced enhancements designed to better serve people living with invisible and visible conditions and disabilities.
These newly announced enhancements will create even safer interactions and positive outcomes which will result in greater peace of mind for our users and their families”EAGAN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vitals™ App upgrades services, expands nationwide reach to better serve vulnerable individuals and caregivers.
Minneapolis, MN - Vitals™ Aware Services, the creator of the Vitals™ App, announced the launch of upgraded services this week – technological enhancements designed to better serve people living with invisible and visible conditions and disabilities.
The upgraded services give individuals and caregivers a cutting-edge service that shares critical information to more than 5,000 emergency response centers (9-1-1 dispatchers) nationwide, covering more than 300 million people in the United States. Vitals™ profiles are considered RapidSOS Ready meaning dispatchers have immediate access to critical life-saving information when 9-1-1 is called to help a Vitals™ user.
The power of the Vitals™ App was on full display when Katelyn Kasel, a Minnesota resident with a cognitive disability, found herself in a potentially dangerous situation one evening while driving home from work. Check out Katelyn’s story HERE. Onsite first responders got access to critical information about Katelyn in real time, dramatically changing the entire interaction.
With this week’s upgraded app release, additional protection is now available for Katelyn and other Vitals users. In the event of an emergency and 9-1-1 is dialed, emergency response centers (dispatchers) now have immediate access to critical, often life-saving information needed to help the person under duress.
Vitals™ allows a vulnerable person or caregiver to register online, and provide critical information about medical conditions, memory loss, mental health, de-escalation cues, or any visible or invisible disability or condition. The Vitals™ App speaks clearly when vulnerable individuals can’t.
“We are excited to offer a powerful resource to people across the country. The Vitals™ App has already helped save lives and averted some potentially traumatic situations. These newly announced enhancements will create even safer interactions and positive outcomes which will result in greater peace of mind for our users and their families,” says Janeé Harteau, president, and chief executive officer of Vitals™ Aware Services.
Vitals™ offers its customers three tiers of services ranging from $2.99 to $11.99 per month:
Profile 911: Peace of Mind. A Real-Time Digital Medical ID. The profile is instantly shared with 911 operators when 911 is dialed.
Profile 911+: Profile 911 benefits plus a Bluetooth beacon (no additional cost) that will notify a first responder of the Vitals™ Profile within an 80′ radius. No 911 call is needed. Available in select markets.
Profile911+Location: Profile 911 and 911+ benefits. Geofencing and a quick alert system. Optimal for people with a tendency to wander. Requires wanderers to carry a mobile device.
The Vitals™ App, considered the first real-time digital medical ID, is available for download in both Apple and Google Play stores. Check it out HERE.
Vitals™ is proud to partner with the following organizations: The Autism Society of Minnesota, Arc Minnesota, PACER Center and NAMI Sacramento.
