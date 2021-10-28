‘Biz Fit’ event a chance for entrepreneurs to ‘sweat and connect’ on November 6th in Las Vegas
Get fit, network, improve your health at this unique event for entrepreneurs at Self-Made Training Facility in Las Vegas
The whole goal is for people to come together and network, connect, see the value in each other’s businesses and at the same time awaken ourselves to the necessity of fitness.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynaldo Herrera is showing entrepreneurs a new way to network. For the past five years, about three times annually, he and several Las Vegas-based sponsors have put on a unique one-hour networking event that merges fitness and business connection.
— Reynaldo Herrera
Called Biz Fit: The Fitness Fest, the upcoming gathering will be held on November 6, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Self-Made Training Facility at 5959 S. Valley View Boulevard, in Las Vegas.
“You go to typical networking events and you have cocktails and appetizers. This is a chance to sweat and connect and make that connection between your health and wealth, while meeting new potential business partners” Herrera said.
Herrera, a Valley mortgage professional and fitness enthusiast, and his sponsors will give entrepreneurs who attend the gathering time to network early on. But that will be followed up by a trainer-led “scalable” workout for 20 to 25 minutes in a circuit training environment.
“These workouts involve functional movements like squatting and planking and anyone can do them. They’re stress-free and fun. The only person you’re competing with is yourself,” he emphasized.
After the workout, attendees can mingle, sample healthy foods, enjoy free giveaways like Vitamin B-12 shots and teeth whitening, talk to fitness experts and health professionals, and even hear from motivational speakers.
“The whole goal is for people to come together and network, connect, see the value in each other’s businesses and at the same time awaken ourselves to the necessity of fitness,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for all of us to head into the holidays and remind ourselves not to overdo it with food.”
The event is open to the public, but targeted towards entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs. RSVP’s are required, and gym capacity is large but limited; so Herrera encourages everyone to sign up as soon as possible.
