Alexey Miller and Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliev review key areas of cooperation

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Magzum Mirzagaliev, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the key areas of their cooperation in the gas sector, including gas processing.

Background

The explored reserves of natural gas in the Republic of Kazakhstan total about 3.7 trillion cubic meters.

 

