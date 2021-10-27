Florida Power & Light Co. Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
FPL was recognized for creating an app, iSwitch, which has addressed safety concerns, reduced outages, and improved customer satisfaction.
FPL’s work is critical to prepare our industry for this time of transition and for new opportunities in the future”JUNO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Florida Power & Light Co. (FPL) has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
FPL is recognized for its leadership in tackling human error when performing switching operations to reroute the power grid. The company created an app, iSwitch, which walks personnel through a step-by-step process and incorporates mandatory safety procedures and job reviews. Since its implementation, iSwitch has addressed safety concerns, reduced outages, and improved customer satisfaction. Ultimately, switching errors have decreased by 60%.
"FPL’s work is critical to prepare our industry for this time of transition and for new opportunities in the future,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “We're proud to present them with this award in recognition of that innovation, dedication, and excellence."
“We’re honored to accept this award that recognizes FPL’s culture of continuous improvement and innovation we’ve created to provide our customers with outstanding reliability,” said Manny Miranda, senior vice president of power delivery for FPL. “We remain committed to never stop innovating as we continue to provide the best energy value today while planning for the future.”
FPL will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
