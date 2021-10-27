Attorney General Ford Meets with Leaders in Churchill, Pershing, Humboldt and Lander Counties on First Day of Rural Tour

Elko, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford met with local leaders in Churchill, Pershing, Humboldt and Lander Counties on the first day of his four-day long tour of the state’s rural areas.

The tour, which began in Fallon early Tuesday morning, will culminate in the Attorney General’s participation in the Nevada Day parade in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“I want to thank everyone that took the time to meet with me today,” saidAG Ford. “Our state is vast, and the needs of each community can differ in so many ways. We need to work with leadership in our rural areas in order to help meet those needs, and it was important to me that our office take this tour to be the best allies we can to our rural communities.”

Fallon

In Fallon, AG Ford met with military leadership at Naval Air Station Fallon, home of the Navy’s premier integrated strike warfare training facilities and the famous TOPGUN school. While there, AG Ford and office staff were given a tour where they learned about the history of the base and plans for its future.

“I highly recommend watching the naval flight exercises at Naval Air Station Fallon if you get a chance,” said AG Ford. “The base is such an important part of our state’s history, and serves as a vital asset to our nation’s military. I’d like to thank base leadership for having us.”

Lovelock

In Lovelock, AG Ford met with Pershing County District Attorney Bryce Shields and Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen. Their meeting included discussions on criminal justice issues important to Pershing County, including the opioid epidemic and the state’s ongoing litigation efforts.

Winnemucca

In Winnemucca, AG Ford met with local officials including County Commissioner Ken Tipton, Mayor Richard Stone, Winnemucca Police Chief Dave Garrison and County Manager Dave Mendiola for lunch at the historic Martin Hotel.

The group discussed criminal justice needs and trends in Humboldt County, and how the Office of the Attorney General could best assist law enforcement and local leadership.

Battle Mountain

In Battle Mountain, AG Ford met with Commissioner Patsy Waits to discuss the needs of her community before traveling to tour Marigold Mine, a site owned by Canadian mining company SSR Mining.

The mine, which stretches into both Lander and Humboldt Counties, has brought hundreds of jobs into the Silver State’s rural areas. The mine is expected to remain in production for years.

“I’d like to thank SSR Mining for the tour of such an important operation for our state’s rural communities,” saidAG Ford. “This operation contributes hundreds of good, well-paying jobs to our state’s rural areas, and is an important economic driver for communities from Elko to Winnemucca.”