Graph Analytics Market Poised to Hit USD 2,885.2 Million, at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Graph Analytics Market information by Deployment Type, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 2,885.2 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 31.6% by 2025.

Graph analytics or network analysis uncovers relationships between entities and data points with the help of graphs. The large volume of data generated on a daily basis can be complex and graphs assist in making right decisions. The global graph analytics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals useful insights to be used in marketing, social networking, and others for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the industry make up a pivotal portion of the report.

Microsoft Corporation

Objectivity

Linkurious

Lynx Analytics

AWS

Oracle Corporation

Cray Inc.

TigerGraph

Graphistry

Neo4j

DataStax

TIBCO Software

Teradata

Dataiku

IBM Corporation

Insights in Marketing to Boost Graph Analytics Demand

Identification of Fraud through Relevant Graphs to Push Market Growth

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Impede Market Growth

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By component, the global graph analytics market has been divided into solution and service. The service segment has further been divided into consulting, system integration, and support and maintenance.

Cloud Deployment to Dominate Market Growth

By deployment type, the global graph analytics market has been divided into cloud and on-premise.

Large Enterprises to Captue Maximum Market Share

Based on organization size, the global graph analytics market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and large enterprise segments.

Route Optimization Application to Deliver Maximum Returns

Based on application, the global graph analytics market has been divided into customer analytics, risk and compliance management, recommendation engines, route optimization, fraud detection, and others.

BFSI Vertical to Lead in Market Demand

Based on vertical, the global graph analytics market has been divided into banking, financial services & insurance, transportation & logistics, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government, telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Global Graph Analytics Market

North America potential for railroad networks. Rapid industrialization and transport of goods through freight carriers can drive the regional graph analytics market growth. Huge production of rolling stock and investments in railroad connectivity projects can influence the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Graph Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the graph analytics market as graphs can make sense of abstract data through visual representation. Utilization of special clustering algorithms for overcoming limits of traditional approaches of virus detection in communities can bode well for the market. Governments are leveraging on graph analytics for tracking the spread of the virus. Recently, We-Yun has built an application on the back of Neo4j graph database for enlightening Chinese citizens if they were in proximity of the virus.

Industry News

TigerGraph has expanded its partner system across Asia, Europe, and the United States after raising capital to the tune of USD 105 million.

