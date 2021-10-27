Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,776 in the last 365 days.

TBI Launches New Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

Overhauled Site Provides More Information, New Resources, Better Navigation

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry on Monday, rebuilt to modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

After more than two years of planning and programming, the new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry features clearer navigation, more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety.

While the TBI serves as the repository for sex offender data, local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles in accordance to state law. The overhaul of the public-facing registry follows updates, several years ago, to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to update offender data.

To fund the project, TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and contracted a private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program a majority of the new registry. TBI also worked with the State of Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions group to refresh the mapping portion of the site.

The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry can be accessed on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Launches New Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.