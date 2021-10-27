I-95 Double Lane Closure Thursday Night for Roadway, Fence Repair in the City of Chester

King of Prussia, PA – The two right lanes are scheduled to close on southbound Interstate 95 between the Interstate 476 and U.S. 322 interchanges in the City of Chester, Delaware County, on Thursday, October 28, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway and fence repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling on southbound I-95 through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The operation is weather dependent.

