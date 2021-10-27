Rising Real Estate Star Jabril Barrett Levels Up the Housing Market

Jabril Barrett JB Marketing ENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Association of Realtors, the housing market is red hot with home sales increasing month after month. There are more than 7 million homes on the market and demand is steadily growing and one marketing agency is connecting wary buyers with eager agents.

Introducing the JB Marketing ENT.

Jabril Barrett, founder of JB Marketing ENT is connecting agents with real-time leads in a fast, efficient manner. The revolutionary prospecting system is designed to be a digital touch for buyers. Jabril, a licensed real estate agent and bona fide “Connector and Believer” is shaking up the Los Angeles market. The twenty-something digital marketing specialist is revolutionizing the real estate game from New York to the Golden State.

This state-of-the-art turnkey platform offers aspiring and seasoned agents a way to level up their online visibility. JB Marketing ENT offers a fully built, personalized website complete with your logo, photos, and branding. These customized websites are like digital business cards lending credibility to your brand.

JB Marketing ENT takes services one step further with proven lead-generating funnels to help you find the right fit for your property. Jabril’s time-tested approach now boasts $40,000 a month in real estate leads. The system builds relationships with customers including easy review links to build a solid reputation as well as a texting web chat format, appointment calendars, and mobile chat functions. Jabril has thought of everything including how to follow up with tailored SMS marketing campaigns to capitalize on the open rate, dedicated outbound calling, and even lead management software.

Agents from Century One, Caldwell Banker, Compass, Exit, and ReMax are raving about JB Marketing ENT. “I posted my first ad and in less than 24 hours I have 5 leads already. Your videos are so easy. REALLY loving this system.” says Stacey

The JB Marketing ENT company is making its mark in the burgeoning housing sector.

For more information contact Jabril at Jabril Barrett, 323-979-9591, Jabril@JBMarketingENT